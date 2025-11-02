The Future of NYC Education Under Zohran Mamdani

Islamist socialist (communist) Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral campaign hosted a closed-door roundtable to craft his prospective administration’s education policy, and stocked it with anti-meritocracy leftists. One once bashed standardized tests as “eugenics.”

It included people rabidly opposed to gifted and talented programs and people pushing radical antisemitism.

“The floodgates are opening to radical indoctrinating propaganda coming into the classroom,” said Karen Feldman, cofounder of New York City Public School Alliance — a group that fights antisemitism in city public schools.

The Who’s Who of Radicals

Included at the roundtable was the Education Council Consortium, a group that once called NYC’s gifted and talented programs “an oddity in the nation” and also accused them of “systematically” segregating black students.

The ECC has hosted a rally featuring Linda Sarsour, an activist with a long history of antisemitic remarks and a mentor of Mamdani’s.

Shino Tanikawa, ECC’s treasurer, has ranted against “toxic whiteness” on social media.

Salas-Ramirez is a member of Opt Out, an organization that advocates against standardized tests, which she has claimed originated as a part of the “eugenics movement” at a 2021 Chancellor’s Parents Advisory Council meeting. She has long faced accusations of antisemitism.

“Israel is a terrorist state,” she posted Oct. 1. She links to the radical anti-Israel, Hamas-tied Global Sumud Flotilla.

The flotilla is a far-left propaganda operation that has never been attacked in Israel. They stop them for their safety and send them home. The flotilla has almost no goods on board for the Gazans.

Zohran plans to hire 12 million teachers by cutting waste. That math doesn’t work. And who will recommend these teachers? The ECC and other communists?