US Planning Possible Action in Nigeria to Save Christians

President Trump warned Nigeria’s President that he will send troops into Nigeria if he doesn’t stop the slaughter of Christians. He has ordered the Pentagon to prepare for possible action in Nigeria.

He also wants to cut aid to Nigeria.

He wrote on Truth Social:

If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, “guns-a-blazing,” to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities. I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!

We were in Nigeria and pulled out because Russia moved in, along with Turkey. The new coup leadership wanted the US out and our troops were in danger.

China and Russia have been moving into Africa as well as South America.

In another post on October 31st, he wrote:

Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN” — But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!

CNN said that Muslims have also been attacked. That is true, and it is a gimmick to draw unfair equivalence. Iti is in nowhere near the numbers against Muslims and it’s not a genocide of Muslims by Muslims. It’s a genocide of Christians by Muslims.

Russia, a Christian nation, and Turkey, an Islamic nation, are already present in the country. It could get very messy. There have been several juntas in the country and the US is overextended.

Will the Pope comment on the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria and Sudan?