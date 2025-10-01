The Government Shut Down, Obamacare & Downsizing Government

This move to close the government was “stupid” as Sen. Kennedy said. They don’t have a clear path out of it. Meanwhile, Russ Vought is ready to downsize the government today.

Democrats shut down the government in 2018 to import migrants. Today, they shut it down to prop up Obamacare, which isn’t working as promised. While Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are catering to the far left, they are also pushing for more Obamacare benefits. Barack Obama, and lobbyists have a hand in it.

The shutdown is primarily over Obamacare for illegal aliens, Obamacare subsidies four times in excess of the poverty line, and Obamacare premium payments going directly to big insurance companies.

Democrats are faced with a paradox of continuously pushing a message that Healthcare is too expensive now while defending Obamacare.

They’ve joined forces with illegal immigrants and health-insurance lobbyists to demand taxpayers prop up the unaffordable, broken Obamacare system

Barack is posting his thoughts on X, stating that Republicans shut down the government, claiming they would rather do that than help millions of Americans with their healthcare. Both are lies and his lies might not work this time.

Now they want Obamacare to muddle along with ever-increasing subsidies as premiums skyrocket.

Pelosi is screaming about healthcare over billionaires. That’s rich. Democrats had control for years to fix premiums for working families. Instead they funneled billions to illegal aliens, Big Pharma, and insurance lobbyists.

Average family premium has risen over 80% since Obamacare passed. https://t.co/LAJs06EHkY — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 1, 2025

Background

Republicans were called extremists for trying to work with Democrats on their poorly put together socialist Obamacare bill. It passed without one Republican vote. They were literally locked out of rooms where planning went on. Congressmen were bribed to pass it. Then they used chicanery so it wouldn’t have to be voted on again in the Senate. They used an irrelevant bill as the basis for it, and sent it right to Barack Obama for his signature.

In Oct. 2013, Republicans controlled the House & passed a budget that didn’t fund ObamaCare. Obama, pissed, refused to sign & shut down the govt. He said he can’t negotiate w/ “extremists” who are “holding a gun against the heads of the American people.” Today Democrats are not… pic.twitter.com/qa1ncBUZbB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 29, 2025

Obamacare is a socialist failure. It accomplished nothing except to make matters worse. Democrats want it layered with more taxpayer funds to keep it going.