Morning Laugh for Our Faithful Followers

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

The Donald Trump AI video is pretty funny. We posted it yesterday and Hakeem Jeffries called it racist. In the furthest reaches of our minds, we couldn’t figure out how it could be racist.

Not to be outdone, after Hakeem ranted about racism, Donald Trump doubled down. Watch the second clip, it’s very funny. No one can outdo Donald Trump when it comes to trolling.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments