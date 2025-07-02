The Great Trade Deal with Vietnam

Vietnam competes with China on many goods and they are very important. We now have a great trade deal with them. For the first time, they are opening their markets to the United States.

President Trump wrote on TruthSocial that he spoke with “Lam, the Highly Respected General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam,” Trump wrote, and there will now be a “great deal of cooperation between our two countries.”

He continued. “The Terms are that Vietnam will pay the United States a 20% Tariff on any and all goods sent into our Territory, and a 40% Tariff on any Transshipping. In return, Vietnam will do something that they have never done before, give the United States of America TOTAL ACCESS to their Markets for Trade. In other words, they will “OPEN THEIR MARKET TO THE UNITED STATES,” meaning that, we will be able to sell our product into Vietnam at ZERO Tariff.

“It is my opinion that the SUV or, as it is sometimes referred to, Large Engine Vehicle, which does so well in the United States,” Trump suggested, “will be a wonderful addition to the various product lines within Vietnam. Dealing with General Secretary To Lam, which I did personally, was an absolute pleasure. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

No matter what the media says, the BBB is to bring back manufacturing, and to help the working man and woman.

When people look at the deficit in the BBB, they forget to look at the income President Trump expects to come in thanks to tax cuts, trade deals, better business opportunities in the United States. He says we will be okay. We need to cut our spending, that’s true, but it took us years to get here and the cure isn’t going to be immediate. The President plans to grow our way out of it. It’s probably the only way to get out of debt and we better hope his plan works.

When it comes to Donald Trump, it’s always better to trust him.

Watch:

We are overlaying the President’s campaign promises with the 2017 Trump Tax Cuts. No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, Tax Relief for Seniors, Tax Deductibility on American-Made Cars, Full Expensing and Small Business Relief. These are tax breaks for hardworking Americans that… pic.twitter.com/PhfoSGJPXS — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 1, 2025

Let’s not forget he’s unleashing American gold – oil, gas and coal:

The US is blessed to have a President so locked in on unleashing American energy dominance, making America the AI capital of the world, ramping up private investment in our nation, and ensuring that our people have a prosperous future. Let’s get it done! pic.twitter.com/W7GvZKoVQc — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) July 2, 2025