The Left Is Built on a Doctrine of Violence

After the murder of Charlie Kirk, a friend of mine asked me this morning, “Who’s next on the hit list? Big question.” I don’t know if there is a specific list anywhere, but they all seem to think alike and pick the most popular people on the right to attack. It seems to be an effort to silence, frighten, disarm or all of the aforementioned, whether by lone shooters or a member of a pack.

Since the Marxist Left appears to have a stranglehold on the Democrat Party, it seems fitting to ask if Karl Marx demanded violence for his socialist/communist utopia.

The Marxism In Marxists

Marx called for a “dictatorship of the proletariat” in The Communist Manifesto.

Marx and his fellow bête noire Friedrich Engels attacked capitalism and envisioned a socialist/communist future in that short, simplistic, and dangerous Communist Manifesto.

Everyone is reduced to oppressors and oppressed in the Manifesto. We are mere useless predators and prey.

Marx said, history is marching inevitably toward a communist future in which all government will simply “wither away” but only after a socialist “dictatorship of the proletariat” of course.

First comes the socialist, and when they run out of gas, the violent communist moves in. They can even co-exist.

Marx definitely saw violence in the future:

The proletariat will use its political supremacy to wrest, by degrees, all capital from the bourgeoisie, to centralize all instruments of production in the hands of the State, i.e., of the proletariat organized as the ruling class; and to increase the total of productive forces as rapidly as possible.

He’s going to wrest it from us. Maybe he’d rather you’d just surrender?

Uh, no, he didn’t think that:

Of course, in the beginning, this cannot be effected except by means of despotic inroads on the rights of property, and on the conditions of bourgeois production; by means of measures, therefore, which appear economically insufficient and untenable, but which, in the course of the movement, outstrip themselves, necessitate further inroads upon the old social order, and are unavoidable as a means of entirely revolutionizing the mode of production.

He believed despotic means are necessary, as is a revolution. He means they will have to be despots which involves beating, burning, terrorizing, imprisoning, and if all else fails, killing people.

Marx sees revolutionary violence as necessary and the right of the communist. In his mind, Socialists naively “wish to attain their ends by peaceful means” that he says are “necessarily doomed to failure.” It’s a step toward the real goal – communism.

From the Communist Manifesto:

In short, the Communists everywhere support every revolutionary movement against the existing social and political order of things.…They openly declare that their ends can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions.

“Forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions!”

Does that sound like Martin Luther King or a serial killer? Check out the Ten Planks of the Manifesto here.

Where Are the Riots?

Now I ask you, why are there no riots or buildings burning after the brutal murder of a beloved Charlie Kirk? Because we are not like them. The far left relies on violence. Their arguments never work, but it’s more than that. They’re evil and cruel.

The party of love, tolerance, and compassion is elated that a good young man was murdered because they don’t like his opinions.

Who’s Next?

The next logical discussion is who shall come next. The group below gathered up online by shut off valve, finds Trump in the lead, with Matt Walsh right behind, and Chaya Raichik coming in last.

When I think of who was more impactful than Charlie Kirk in his sphere, he is a stand alone. It’s hard to know who is next.