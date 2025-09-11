Kirk’s killer possibly engraved “transgender and anti-fascist ideology” on cartridges

The “Louder with Crowder” podcast host Steve Crowder published a post on the social media platform X on Thursday with an internal memo from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms describing a rifle and unspent cartridges found at the site where the shooter was positioned.

“All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology,” the communication states.

“The firearm and ammunition have been taken by the FBI for DNA analysis and fingerprint impressions.”

I don’t know how accurate the memo is but Crowder is very reliable in general.

He wrote on X, with the attached memo:

EXCLUSIVE: This morning my team received an e-mail from officer at ATF.

The email included a screen shot from what appears to be an internal message describing a weapon and cartridges located by an ATF and other law enforcement near the scene of the Charlie Kirk shooting at Utah Valley State University.

“On September 10, 2025, at approximately 12:24PM, Conservative political influencer Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at the Utah Valley University in Orem, UT. Mr. Kirk was speaking at the University as part of the American Comeback Tour. Multiple SLC I and III agents responded immediately.

“The suspect fired one shot from an elevated position on a rooftop in an adjacent building on the campus and surveillance video shows the suspect, jumping off and fleeing the area on foot. ATF and other law-enforcement located an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus.

“The location of the firearm appears to match the suspects route of travel. The spent cartridge was still chambered in addition to three unspent rounds at the top fed magazine.

“All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology. An emergency trace has been submitted an ATF SLC is working leads generated by the trace.

“The firearm and ammunition have been taken by the FBI for DNA analysis and fingerprint impressions. Upon completion of forensics, the firearm will be disassembled for additional importer information. Multiple people of interest having contacted or detained because of eyewitness testimony and review of video footage. The primary suspect is yet to be identified. ATF is assisting the investigation with multiple other federal, state, and local partners and the case is co-led by the FBI and Utah SBI.”