The Lindsey Graham Iran War Interview

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly interviewed Lindsey Graham and the hour-long interview is going up on billoreilly.com today. O’Reilly spoke about it on NewsNation and on Sid Rosenberg’s show this morning.

Bill likes Graham and admits he’s a hawk but says Graham backs up everything he says. According to Bill, Graham is close to Donald Trump and they talk every day or several times in a day.

Bill said an Iranian attack was imminent and it is not only about nuclear.

When Chris Cuomo asked Bill if Trump went to war for Netanyahu, Bill said he doesn’t believe so. He said Trump finds Netanyahu very difficult. Trump also gets angry when people think he went to war for Israel. Cuomo was very concerned about Graham’s warmongering and having the president’s ear.

This morning, Trump blasted Netanyahu for hitting Iran’s gas fields.

Bill said that Tulsi and JD Vance were opposed to the war but neither believe in speaking against their boss.

You can watch the interview at billoreilly.com. Last I looked, a six-minute clip was up.