Democrats Oppose Welfare Fraud Becoming a Deportable Offense

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation Wednesday to crack down on illegal immigrants participating in welfare fraud despite fierce objections from most Democrats. Lawmakers voted 231-186 to approve the Deporting Fraudsters Act, with 186 Democrats opposing the measure.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. David Taylor, R-Ohio, would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to explicitly define fraud as a deportable offense. Republicans said the legislation is necessary to ensure that noncitizens who steal taxpayer dollars are no longer eligible for immigration relief services or legal protections.

“If you admit to or are convicted of fraudulently receiving public benefits, you are out of here on the next plane and can never return,” Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., said Wednesday on the House floor.

“Another week, another redundant and completely unnecessary immigration crime bill,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said during debate on the measure.

They want full due process rights for illegal immigrant fraudsters.

“By bypassing the conviction requirement, this legislation would hand a liberal get-out-of-jail-free card to immigrants who commit fraud by deporting them without going through the criminal justice system and giving their victims a day in court,” Jamie Raskin said.

Nice twist by Raskin as he pretends he doesn’t want them to have a get-out-of-jail-free card.

Democrats don’t want any deportations, want open borders, and welfare for illegal aliens. It is extremely difficult to deport anyone, thanks to the corrupt activist judges.

GOP lawmakers countered that there is no language in the bill that prevents noncitizens from being prosecuted for alleged fraud prior to removal from the country.

It won’t pass the Senate because of the filibuster, which Democrats said they will eliminate once they return to office.