The Madness: Judge Orders Covid-19 School Funds Continued

A federal judge in Manhattan issued an order on June 3 preserving a previous preliminary injunction that had blocked the Department of Education from canceling extensions to states for accessing COVID-19-related funds for school districts.

School officials can be grifters too.

The $1.1 billion in unused COVID-19 relief funds earmarked for elementary and high schools across 16 states and Washington, D.C. must be given to them. The aid was originally granted under the American Rescue Plan Act to support pandemic recovery efforts such as tutoring, building upgrades, and assistance for homeless students.

Far-left U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos’ ruling blocks Education Secretary Linda McMahon from withdrawing the remaining funds while a multi-state lawsuit, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and 15 other Democratic attorneys general and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, proceeds.

As of the lawsuit’s filing, Maryland held the largest unspent balance at $245.9 million, with New York following at $134.2 million.

It’s a nice slush fund for Democrats and their teachers’ unions.

The case, New York et al v. U.S. Department of Education et al, is being heard in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (No. 25-02990). Democrats can’t lose in Manhattan.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon had informed the states in March this year that the previously granted extensions were being rescinded because the pandemic was over and extending the deadline was no longer aligned with the department’s current priorities, although the states could reapply for extensions.

On the bright side, President Trump vowed there would be no COVID mandates. He sees the left gearing up to make it a thing once again.

WE WILL NOT COMPLY TO COVID MANDATES! pic.twitter.com/M9XIdH6QAT — Trump Girl (@TrumpGirlLove) June 5, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email