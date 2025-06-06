Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black and Milk star Sean Penn are very angry with President Trump and Secretary Hegseth for changing the name of the Harvey Milk. We’re relieved since Milk was a pedophile.

However, it is bad luck to rename a ship, and it will cause division. The Sentinel has no problem with gay people, only pedophiles.

Sean Penn played Harvey Milk in the 2008 biopic.

“I’ve never before seen a Secretary of Defense so aggressively demote himself to the rank of Chief PETTY Officer,” Penn said in an e-mail to the outlet. He claimed Hegseth is dividing us.

We’re divided only if you champion pedophiles. Milk lived with his 16-year-old lover, a runaway who ended up heavily into drugs.

Black described Milk as being “a civil rights icon,” and added that “renaming a ship isn’t going to change that.”

“These guys are idiots,” Black said about Hegseth and others. “Pete Hegseth does not seem like a smart man, a wise man, a knowledgeable man. He seems small and petty. I would love to introduce him to some LGBTQ folks who are warriors who have had to be warriors our entire life just to live our lives openly as who we are.”

Are they pedos or just gay? That’s an important question.

Milk is another Democrat hero. We are sorry he was murdered and applaud his successes. However, he ruined all of his accomplishments by being a pedo.

The media calls the allegations baseless. Daniel Greenfield responds:

By “baseless”, the media means that it hasn’t heard of it in its echo chamber and won’t even dignify it by spending 3 seconds researching it.

“As Daniel Flynn explains in Cult City: Jim Jones, Harvey Milk and 10 Days That Shook San Francisco, ‘Milk’s taste in men veered toward boys.’ Milk was nearly 17 years older than teenager Joe Campbell and Jack Galen was only 16 to Milk’s 33. Former Marine Oliver “Bill” Sipple slept with men and “knew that Harvey Milk slept with boys.” In a letter to Sipple, Milk said he had many things to do that day, such as “cook dinner, fuck Jack, take a bath, fuck Jack, listen to some music, fuck Jack, wash the dishes, fuck Jack,” and so on.

“Jack was a teenage runaway. He ended up heavily on drugs.

“That’s the real ugliness. Not someone actually mentioning these facts,” Greenfield states.

