The Maniac Who Vandalized Alina Habba’s Office Is Under Arrest

The man who vandalized Alina Habba’s office while looking for her is Keith Michael Lisa. He is currently under arrest.

Keith Michael Lisa was wanted for allegedly entering the Peter W. Rodino Federal Building in Newark, New Jersey, on November 12, 2025, while in possession of a bat. After being denied entry, he discarded the bat and returned. Once inside the building, he proceeded to the US Attorney’s Office where he damaged government property,” said the FBI in a statement.

He was looking for Attorney Alina Habba at the time.

Keith Michael Lisa, 51, is from Mahwah, New Jersey. Authorities identified him via surveillance footage, issued an arrest warrant for destruction of government property, and captured him on Saturday with help from the FBI, U.S. Marshals, and Homeland Security Investigations.