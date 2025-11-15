Senator Fetterman Says Common Sense Will Prevail in His Party

“The duty of a true patriot is to protect his country from its government.” ~ Thomas Paine

Sen. Fetterman thinks the Democrat Party will prevail as it was. Hopefully, that’s true, but it doesn’t seem possible as socialists and communists work to take the party over and whatever moderate Democrats exist sit on the sidelines.

FETTERMAN: “I promise you. America’s future, my party’s future, is not socialism, or outlandish far-left kinds of ideas.” “What’s gonna prevail is common sense.” Just come to our side. Your party is toast pic.twitter.com/YZNONYF9jZ — Sara Rose (@saras76) November 13, 2025

I’m not that hopeful as I watch cities fall to Nepo Baby communists. How can we expect fairness and common sense from them?

The Party of Common Sense

Many Republicans are failing us also and need to become the party of common sense; and truly be American first, last, and always.

Everything that takes us away from saving this Republic is a distraction. I think that is what President Trump is trying to say with the Epstein Files. It was rolled out badly and was a Bondi mistake originally. Trump made mistakes to in how he handled it. It is haunting the administration, but at this point it’s a hoax. Not that the abuse of those poor girls is a hoax, but the way Democrats use the 25-year-old case as a cudgel is a hoax.

Rep. Burchett put in a clean bill to release the remainder of the Epstein Files and Democrats blocked it. It’s a game, you see.

We are losing youth to the extreme and dangerous left. We have Republicans who refuse to act. They must act. Impeach bad judges, nuke the filibuster, abandon the blue slip, gerrymander, do something.

Some prominent conservatives too are at fault. There are those who focus on wars and will never talk about what’s really happening to this country within. Still others hedge and meander around what is happening to us. Some fight publicly with each other. This has to stop.

“Those who expect to reap the blessings of liberty must undergo the fatigue of supporting it.” ~ Thomas Paine

Nothing is more important than freedom, and we are losing that. If the far-left completely takes over the Democrat Party, we won’t have a Constitution, or any semblance of a Bill of Rights. The people who call everyone else fascists want to shut down our voices, take away our means of defense, our privacy, our opportunities, and our very freedom.

The Invasion

The invasion is a massive problem and mass deportations should be at the top of our list to make us whole. It’s changing who we are and threatens our freedoms. Currently, there are no mass deportations and they need to begin yesterday. Laura Loomer expressed it well on Sid and Friends on Friday:

Remember the dream of freedom on which the Founding Fathers created our Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Bring back the glory days with America serving as the shining city on the hill for the good immigrant. We need immigrants but only those who respect our laws, come legally, who will assimilate and love our freedoms and values.

Common sense tells us invasions of unvetted people don’t work. This is an important distinction.

As Ronald Reagan said, this is the only country where you can become an American from anywhere in the world.

“The cause of America is in a great measure the cause of all mankind,” ~ Thomas Paine

The key is you must come legally and become an American, not come to destroy the Republic.

Will common sense prevail? The only party I believe in is the party of common sense. Right now, Republicans come closest, but they need to act with the seriousness the situation demands.