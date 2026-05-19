The Maryland Mail-In Ballot Controversy

President Trump reported yesterday that Maryland sent out 500,000 illegal mail-in ballots, got caught, and sent out another 500,000 mail-in ballots. However, no one knows what happened to the first 500,000.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“In Maryland, they sent out 500,000 Illegal Mail In Ballots, and they got caught! So now, they’re going to send out 500,000 more Mail In Ballots, but nobody knows what’s happening with the first 500,000 they sent. In addition, many of these Ballots went to Democrats, so any Republican running in Maryland doesn’t have a chance! This was done by the Corrupt Governor of the State, Wes Moore. He allowed this to happen in order to make sure that Democrats win. It never made sense to me that Maryland was considered an automatic Democrat State, but now I see why. I’m sure this has gone on for years. I’m going to ask the Attorney General of the United States, and the DOJ, to bring an immediate investigation into this situation. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

The Maryland State Board of Elections said only some were sent in error. It affects those sent before May 14th. They say they must send all replaceement ballots.

From CBS News:

However, the SBE said that while it is possible that “only a small number” of voters received the wrong ballot, because of the error, all voters must be sent a replacement ballot.

The board of elections said it is working with the vendor to send those replacement mail-in ballots.

Voters who requested and received their mail-in ballot online to print at home will not be impacted, according to the SBE. All impacted voters will be notified.

Half a million ballots sounds like way too many. They should only be for very special circumstances. With all those ballots floating around and no voter ID, they are subject to corruption. We all know it.

They can even print them online so the safeguards of special paper are gone also.