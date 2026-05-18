Making New York City Uganda

The communist Islamist mayor of New York City, who sees himself as a Ugandan Indian instead of an American, is going to set up subsidized grocery stores in every New York City borough. It will cost tens of millions per store. The city that can’t run anything well and is swimming in corruption will run the grocery stores, putting real grocery stores out of business.

“In these stores, prices will be cheaper, workers will be paid fairly and treated with dignity. Going to the grocery store will no longer cause that same anxiety for so many New Yorkers,” Pinko Zohran said.

The profit margin for a grocery store, not including specialty stores like Whole Foods, is 1 to 3%. It’s a negligible sum of money, and the people running them know what they are doing, unlike the Ugandan and his Bolshevik staff.

Then he came up with this nugatory statement.

Zohran said the Bronx store “will be located on the site of the former Spofford juvenile detention facility, somewhere that for so many years was synonymous with neglect and mistreatment. This was a place of failure where young, predominantly low-income New Yorkers were subjected to brutal physical conditions, human rights violations ,and physical abuse. We are reclaiming that same site to tell a very different story. This storm and the peninsula as a whole will serve as physical proof of our conviction that government can be a force for good, that government can drive change that improves people’s lives.”

What does a former detention facility have to do with the price of beans? He sounds like he’s describing Uganda.

He seems to really believe what he’s saying. Zohran certainly knows he will be redistributing a lot of wealth in New York City and probably the state to get this done. Gov. Hochul just gave him $8 billion of my tax dollars. Watch as grocery stores close, and ill-informed people demand they remain.

🚨 JUST IN: Ugandan Mayor Mamdani goes FULL DERANGED MARXIST, announcing 5 city-run grocery stores, starting with a 20K square foot venue in the Bronx “Reagan said the 9 most terrifying words in English are I’m from the government and I’m here to help…I disagree! 9 more… pic.twitter.com/BewWw4xFSV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

Cuba, here we come. Here is a Cuban “free” grocery via Rob Schmitt.