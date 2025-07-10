The Media Portrays Justice Ketanji as Independent & a Standout

The media is in all-out protective mode, covering for the Democrat Socialist choice for Supreme Court justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson. Her dissents expose her as unaware of what her role is. She is supposed to decide legality based on law in line with the Constitution, but relies on feelings instead.

She has been schooled by Justices Amy Coney-Barrett and Sonia Sotomayor for errors, and she repeated the same nonsensical views of her role in an interview this past weekend.

Ketanji thinks opinions are to tell Americans how she “feels.” She also wants to decide cases on issues not before the court.

The media isn’t reporting that. They are making her look a lot better than she has looked lately with off-the-wall opinions and two justices scolding her.

Far-left Ketanji said the state of our democracy keeps her up at night. Meanwhile, her performance keeps a lot more people up at night.

“I would say the state of our democracy,” Jackson said. “I am really very interested in getting people to focus and to invest and to pay attention to what is happening in our country and in our government.”

She didn’t specify over what.

Her view is the court is too conservative.

“For some reason, this court sees fit to step in now and release the president’s wrecking ball at the outset of this litigation,” Jackson wrote in a dissent this week in a decision allowing the White House to move forward with plans to dramatically reduce the size of the federal government. “In my view, this decision is not only truly unfortunate but also hubristic and senseless.”

The Hill calls her independent as she dissents with illogical opinions.

After SCOTUS rejected district judges issuing nationwide rulings, she said, “It is not difficult to predict how this all ends,” Jackson wrote. “Eventually, executive power will become completely uncontainable, and our beloved constitutional Republic will be no more.”

Meanwhile, she is fine with unelected district judges running the Executive Branch and telling the elected president what he can do on every imaginable issue.

USA today describes her as independent and standing out.

Dr. Adam Feldman was quoted by the outlet as saying it’s possible that Jackson’s willingness to vocalize her disagreements with her conservative colleagues is getting under their skins. That’s probably true, They are likely thinking, please shut up.

She talks incessantly, 50% more than Justice Sotomayor who talked the most. Ketanji spoke 75,000 words. If she spoke in depth it would help.

In a February article about how Barrett and Jackson are shaping the future of constitutional law, Feldman said the two sharp legal minds approach cases from strikingly different angles on how the law should function and who it should protect.

He said, Barrett prioritizes legal precision and institutional boundaries while Jackson focuses on real-world impact and individual rights, he wrote.

When people look back at the Trump case, he told USA TODAY, they will be talking about Jackson’s dissent.

“That’s probably the one from the term,” he said, “that will last the longest.”

It’s likely it will last as a monument to her lack of qualifications for the job.

Here she is in a lesbian play. She should quit her day job and sing.