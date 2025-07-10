Violent Anti-ICE Standoff in Ventura, California Right Now

California officials are criminals. They have allowed the beautiful state to become a haven for hardened criminals and foreigners here illegally. The officials encourage radicals to assault ICE as they are trying to do their jobs. They protect them and make ICE into the enemy, putting them in grave danger.

According to Raw Alerts: At this time, federal ICE agents are conducting a large-scale immigration raid at a cannabis farm in Ventura County, California. The operation, which began earlier this morning, has triggered a volatile standoff with anti-ICE protesters who rushed to the scene in an attempt to disrupt the arrests.

Clashes erupted as agents advanced, with protesters shouting, blocking vehicles, and attempting to interfere with detainments. The situation escalated when federal officers deployed multiple smoke canisters, causing the crowd to scatter in chaos. An unspecified number of undocumented immigrants have been detained, but tensions remain high as more demonstrators continue to gather at the scene.

Cannabis Farm Workers?

