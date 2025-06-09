The Medical Collective Is the New Patient-Doctor Healthcare

A Washington State doctor, who was persecuted for COVID treatments, says doctors are still being muzzled. They are victims of the new systems-based care which replaces doctor-patient care.

What that means is the following. Only a handful of entities own the hospitals and most doctors now work for hospitals. They have to do what is right for the collective as dictated by those who pay the salaries.

Since Barack Obama, hospitals and other medical institutions have become larger and owned by fewer people.

I have a personal example of what that means. In 2022, I sat in a freezeing cold hospital entrance with quite a few people ill with COVID. One man had asthma and COVID and looked like he could die. The nurse came out and said she was looking for BIPOCs and walked around to people who were not white, taking them into the hospital. Unfortunately, the very sick man was white. My relative who worked at the hospital helped me get into the hospital with a non-COVID illness after nearly three hours. I couldn’t switch places with the very sick man.

Hours later, the very sick man was in the emergency area with me. Two doctors were taking turns coming in screaming at him to take the Fauci-recommended medication that damages kidneys. He never did. I don’t know what happened to him. His name was Bob. I hope Bob was okay.

As for me, they kept me for twelve hours checking my heart because they said COVID vaccines affect the heart – I had taken the first two. My heart’s fine and my problem was an unrelated infection. All i needed was an antibiotic.

Watch the Washington Doctor explain:

