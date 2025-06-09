It’s Authoritarianism to Enforce the Law & Defund the Police Returns

M Dowling
“Uncontrolled immigration threatens to deconstruct the nation we grew up in and convert America into a conglomeration of peoples with almost nothing in common — not history, heroes, language, culture, faith, or ancestors. Balkanization beckons.” – Pat Buchanan

We are now to believe that all of this violence is Donald Trump’s fault for enforcing the law, not that of the subhuman Democrat constituents who are rioting. The primitives rioting are trying to kill law enforcement officers rather than obey the law, but Donald Trump is at fault.

The LAPD Chief admits that professional left-wing anarchists are fueling the violences in Los Angeles. We know this is what has happened since Trayvon Martin. It’s a typical ploy of communists and anarchists who want to overturn a government.

It’s the same playbook that worked last time and they now have to find their George Floyd. That is where they are going with this. I’m sorry to see Pam Bondi brought Abrego back. Hopefully, he’ll be convicted. If not, he’ll be a martyr.

He seems perfectly normal.

Cory Booker calls the protests peaceful and claims the violence is “being generated because the President of the United States is sowing chaos and confusion.”

He knows the riots are ocaaused by some of the most dangerous people in California because ICE is arresting criminal illegal aliens, and scooping up other illegals who happen to be with them.

Not to be outdone, communist Bernie Sanders claims it’s “authoritarianism” to implement law and order and arrest criminal aliens.

Pocahontas objects to law and order.


Gavin Slept With His Best Friends Wife
Gavin Slept With His Best Friends Wife
23 minutes ago

This is 100 times worse than J6. Newscum pretty much gave his stamp of approval for violent property damage instead of doing his job. California needs to be broken up like marxist monopoly they are.

Last edited 22 minutes ago by Gavin Slept With His Best Friends Wife
