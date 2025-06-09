It’s Authoritarianism to Enforce the Law & Defund the Police Returns

“Uncontrolled immigration threatens to deconstruct the nation we grew up in and convert America into a conglomeration of peoples with almost nothing in common — not history, heroes, language, culture, faith, or ancestors. Balkanization beckons.” – Pat Buchanan

We are now to believe that all of this violence is Donald Trump’s fault for enforcing the law, not that of the subhuman Democrat constituents who are rioting. The primitives rioting are trying to kill law enforcement officers rather than obey the law, but Donald Trump is at fault.

The LAPD Chief admits that professional left-wing anarchists are fueling the violences in Los Angeles. We know this is what has happened since Trayvon Martin. It’s a typical ploy of communists and anarchists who want to overturn a government.

BREAKING: LAPD Chief Admits Professional Left-Wing Anarchists Are Fueling the Violence in Los Angeles Riots This reeks of a Soros op. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell just exposed what many already suspected—the chaos unfolding in Los Angeles is being escalated by professional leftist… pic.twitter.com/7vx7lnoyfA — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) June 9, 2025

It’s the same playbook that worked last time and they now have to find their George Floyd. That is where they are going with this. I’m sorry to see Pam Bondi brought Abrego back. Hopefully, he’ll be convicted. If not, he’ll be a martyr.

#BREAKING: A permit has been approved for an anti-ICE protest in Asheville NC starting at 6PM tonight in response to the Los Angeles riots. This is not good. It’s giving me 2020 “Defund the Police” vibes, when they painted the entire street in those words. pic.twitter.com/iwxVbwmLP1 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 9, 2025

He seems perfectly normal.

Cory Booker calls the protests peaceful and claims the violence is “being generated because the President of the United States is sowing chaos and confusion.”

He knows the riots are ocaaused by some of the most dangerous people in California because ICE is arresting criminal illegal aliens, and scooping up other illegals who happen to be with them.

Cory Booker says “peaceful protests” twice in his 45 seconds of gaslighting on LA protests: “We see peaceful protests launching in Los Angeles.” “These peaceful protests are being generated because the president of the United States is sowing chaos and confusion.” pic.twitter.com/nUdQK3zkl8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

Not to be outdone, communist Bernie Sanders claims it’s “authoritarianism” to implement law and order and arrest criminal aliens.

Deranged Bernie Sanders is asked about Trump sending the National Guard into LA. He replies to say that Trump is rapidly moving the country to authoritarianism — — and the soldiers at D-Day didn’t die for an “all-powerful ruler in the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/eGwnfqVRni — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

Pocahontas objects to law and order.

Wrong again, dear liar. Under a provision of Title 10 in the Code of Armed Services, the president may direct the National Guard to protect federal employees and property from a rebellion or the danger of an impending rebellion. pic.twitter.com/ylK9nmVsHH — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 8, 2025

This is not ok pic.twitter.com/feOtg6f6ge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2025

