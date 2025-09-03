The Missing Minute on a New Video Shows Up

Newly released surveillance video from outside Jeffrey Epstein’s New York prison cell the night of his suicide now shows the so-called “missing minute.” It contradicts Attorney General Pam Bondi’s explanation. She had misinformation.

The surveillance clip was among the more than 33,000 pages of documents and videos tied to Epstein’s sex-trafficking probe that were released by the House Oversight Committee late Tuesday. Most of the documents were previously released.

In the Justice Department’s initial dump of Epstein files, an 11-hour recording from outside Epstein’s cell block at the Metropolitan Correctional Center the night he killed himself in 2019 had a minute missing just before midnight.

Some believed it involved a conspiracy.

At the time, Attorney General Pam Bondi dismissed concerns of a wider conspiracy — insisting that the last minute of footage is deleted each night by the Bureau of Prisons as the cameras reset.

The newly released footage appears to show the camera data switching over at midnight, which led to two pieces of footage being combined.

Nothing appears to have happened in the previously missing minute recorded outside the cell block.

AG Bondi hasn’t explained the error yet, but someone probably gave her the information thinking it was the case or she misled people to quell dissent.