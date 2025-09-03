The Era of mRNA Is Over, It’s “Not Viable”

The mRNA era is over. The government health agencies are being redirected and are investing in safer and more promising alternatives. It’s over, at least for now.

In early August, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. withdrew funding for 22 government projects that relied on mRNA technology. Dr. Bhattacharya said it is “promising but not ready for prime time” and the “public doesn’t trust it.”

Why would the public trust it after we were lied to, forced to vaccinate, and used as guinea pigs for a vaccine that made them a lot of money?

Halting the mRNA Platform:

The Story

The projects were managed by an agency called BARDA, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which played a large role during COVID. They worked with industry and the military on issues related to counterterrorism and bioweapons.

HHS ended these contracts. They included as a reason hundreds of documents, and over a thousand studies, put together by a team of scientists showing ineffectiveness and harms from the technology.

“The mRNA platform is no longer viable,” said Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health.”

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them. That’s why we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA and investing in better solutions,” said Secretary Kennedy.

Bhattacharya says it’s also because the public doesn’t trust it. The media is distorting his comments, but he is clear in the clips which most people won’t hear. They will only read the media distortions and they are all repeating the same distorted version of his comments: Dr. Bhattacharya wants mRNA gone largely because the public distrusts it and it’s manufactured distrust.

On a Steve Bannon podcast, Bhattacharya said that the mRNA vaccine platform is “promising but not yet ready for prime time for vaccines.”

If you look at the studies, you will be shocked by just how questionable mRNA is. To have studies come up with this information and know that the vaccine was still forced on people is chilling.