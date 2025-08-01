The Monsters Among Us Who Assault Children

Every day, ICE is out on the streets, risking their lives capturing the scumbags who were allowed in through our open borders. Child traffickers and molesters were chief among them. It is now big business in the United States.

One example is Mohammed,Sesay, a criminal illegal alien from Sierra Leone.

He was convicted of second degree rape and second degree sex offense in Maryland, he repeatedly raped an 11 year-old girl over a five month period. In 2014, he threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

On at least 15 occasions, he forced her into a bathroom and raped her. It only came to light after an abuse at a family gathering when the girl was discovered by her father.

These monsters, who were let in through our open borders, are torturing America’s children. ICE is arresting child pedophiles and human traffickers on a constant basis.

Additional arrests include:

Alex Ventura, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury in Harris County, Texas. According to local reports, Ventura, driving a box truck while intoxicated, slammed into a vehicle stopped at a red light, triggering a four-car pileup. Six children were injured, including one placed in intensive care with a fractured skull.

Pablo Tahay-Par, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of unlawful contact with a minor – sexual offenses in Monroe Court of Common Pleas in Pennsylvania.

Jose David Contreras-Sierra, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, has six felony convictions. They include armed robbery, handgun use during a felony, first-degree assault, and drug distribution in Rockville, MD.

Deibe Ramos-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted of alien smuggling in Corpus Christi, Texas.

H/T Ro