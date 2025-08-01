Antisemitic Mamdani Holds a Wide Lead Among Jewish Voters

Zohran Mamdani holds a wide edge among Jewish voters as he dominates in new NYC mayoral race poll. Jews for Mamdani is like Queers for Palestine. Mamdani also reached 50% in the general poll.

The poll was conducted by radical Amit Singh Bagga of Public Progress Solutions who designed and analyzed the poll with leftist Adam Carlson of Zenith Research. The costs were covered by donations to Bagga who advised Mamdani during the primary.

Jews Love Him???

The poll found that 43% of Jewish voters said they would vote for communist Islamist Mamdani, compared to 26% for Andrew Cuomo.

Zohran Mamdani leads among Jewish voters by a 17-point margin in the race. This lunatic communist could become New York’s next mayor. That is according to a survey from Zenith Research and Public Progress Solutions.

It predicted that Mamdani would dominate all four of his opponents combined, with 50% of the vote.

The poll found that 43% of Jewish voters said they would vote for Mamdani, including 67% of Jewish voters aged 18 to 44. Cuomo trailed with 26% of Jewish voters, followed by Mayor Eric Adams with 15%.

During the race, Mamdani has said that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, affirmed his support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel and said that he would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visited New York, citing the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant. He also won’t reject the phrase, Globalize the Intifada.

According to public reports, including a June 21, 2025 New York Post article, Mr. Mamdani expressed open solidarity with individuals convicted of terrorism-related offenses prior to becoming a U.S. citizen.’ Specifically, he rapped: “Free the Holy Land Five / My guys.”

And he rallied with radical Imam Siraj Wahhaj, an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. His son is in prison for life for terrorism. Wahhaj was a keynote speaker at one of Mamdani’s rallies.

Young Jews and New Voters Will Vote for Him?

This poll suggests that many younger, less observant Jews are not deterred by his views. They plan to vote for Mamdani. Another survey released this week found that Mamdani’s pro-Palestinian advocacy motivated a majority of his primary voters. This included 83% of new voters. Are they here legally?

The pro-Palestinian mob in New York City is largely Hamas-inspired.

The poll, funded by Mamdani’s adviser, seems very tainted. Many of the polls are conducted by friends of Mamdani. The poll wasn’t only of Jews and they are polling people who don’t even speak the language but are somehow going to vote. They also polled newly-registered youth assuming they will vote.

They boast it is the only publicly released poll to weight to and specifically analyze sub-race/ethnicity targets.

The analysis included East Asian, South Asian, Puerto Rican/Dominican), Jews (including by denomination and age), and Muslims. They offered it in four languages, including Bangla but no one from Bangladesh took part. If non-English speaking people are planning to vote, how many are here illegally?

It doesn’t seem like they polled a large sample of Jews.

New York City is no longer an American city.

Cuomo Took Issue with Polling by Assumption

Cuomo took issue with the poll’s model assumption that Mamdani’s campaign would boost turnout among younger and college-educated voters as it did in the primary.

“The only thing that I think is material for accuracy is what the poll says about the registered voters,” Cuomo told Playbook. “As we learned in the primary, when you’re assuming turnout levels, there are many variables. In the primary, they underestimated the number of young people. You have to make another set of assumptions on the general. Some people will assume you’re going to see a young voter surge; some people believe you’re going to see an anti-socialist surge; some people think you’re going to see a pro-Israel surge. So who knows?”

Mamdani still holds a 16-point lead over Cuomo among registered voters, according to the poll.

Dov Hikind says Sliwa is moving up in the polls:

CURTIS SLIWA MAKES MAJOR UPSWING IN LATEST MAYORAL POLL. pic.twitter.com/UPD2cPpAlS — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) July 16, 2025

Curtis Sliwa the Republican candidate in the new York City mayor race has more support than the incumbent mayor Adams pic.twitter.com/08yNazJwh1 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 31, 2025

Back to the Jews, Some Are Fighting It

The poll found that Jews over 45 and more observant Jews constituted some of the largest blocs for Cuomo and Adams — but that neither candidate could prevail in a head-to-head match against Mamdani.

If true, are they nuts? Rabbi Spero told me a long time ago that Democrat Jews are more left than they are Jewish.

According to Politico:

Several Jewish real estate tycoons and hedge funders are forming super PACs to defeat Mamdani, who says he will raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations to fund social services. Jewish hedge funder Ricky Sandler has pledged $500,000 to tank Mamdani; Jewish billionaire Bill Ackman said he will give “hundreds of millions of dollars” to a competitor.

Many of these donors plan to consolidate funding around “anybody but Mamdani,” said Marty Burger, the Jewish chief executive of Infinite Global Real Estate Partners, in an email seen by The New York Times. Other rank-and-file Jewish New Yorkers have formed WhatsApp groups in hopes of organizing against the candidate. But even if all Mamdani’s rivals but Cuomo dropped out, the new poll still forecasted Mamdani to win 52% to 40% in a direct matchup, with 8% undecided.