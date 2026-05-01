The Most Awful Feminist on the Internet Comes for Erika Kirk

When you look like this woman, you shouldn’t be allowed on air. She looks the way she sounds. The poisonous rhetoric she spews is meant to radicalize the Democrat base. The imbecile with her thinks she is hysterically funny, but she isn’t in the least. Everyone knows by now that Erika Kirk is under death threats, largely due to the hate Candace Owens has been spreading online. Now, this woman of the left jumps on the bandwagon and doesn’t care if Erika is murdered and her husband’s company is destroyed.

These are the bizarre women of today’s left.

Poor Ericka Kirk is being torn apart by a real fascist. Welch is anti-American while pretending she’s defending the nation. Welch also hates Christianity and spews hate nonstop.

In my life, I have never seen so many evil people online or on air. This will ruin our culture more than anything.