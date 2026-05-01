Adam Mockler Sees Radical Graham Platner Ushering in the “New Era”

Shockingly, Abby Phillip actually asked the obnoxious Adam Mockler about Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo, and the awful things he has said about Blacks, women, and others.

Mockler diverts to the one dinner President Trump had years ago with Nick Fuentes before Fuentes came out as a full-blown Nazi. President Trump was trying to support free speech at the time.

We are apparently entering a “new era” where nasty Nazi-tattoo-bearing radicals are mainstream. Welcome to the Communist/Nazi era.

Wild clip: Abby Phillip presses Meidas Touch’s Adam Mockler about Graham Platner. Mockler says that a literal tattooed Nazi being the face of the Democrat Party in Maine happens because “we’re entering a new era…” Abby Phillip: “If this were a Republican candidate who had had… pic.twitter.com/HtjwirXLrr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 1, 2026

This new panelist, Mockler, is very hard to tolerate. His organization, MeidasTouch, is one of the most divisive propaganda sites on the Internet. He gets under Scott Jennings’ skin, and Jennings blasted him with a vulgarity in the second clip.

.@ScottJenningsKY blasts Meidas Touch’s Adam Mockler on NewsNight with Abby Phillip: “When you get up past your bedtime, you get hyper!” Jennings: “We have a clear issue here. No nuclear weapons for the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world. Period, full stop. The… pic.twitter.com/Y20Df1JLCR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 1, 2026

Jennings used a bad word here, one that we usually hear from Democrats.