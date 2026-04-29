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Home Home The New Brits Aren’t Very Nice, & Yet They Are Still Allowed...

The New Brits Aren’t Very Nice, & Yet They Are Still Allowed to Come

By
M Dowling
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0
21

This is insane. An Islamist man stabbed two Jewish men and chased away two London police officers. Watching the officers run away was sad. They came back moments later and tasered the crazed radical. Is that the only weapon they had?

Police said the two victims, one in his 70s and one in his 30s, were both in a stable condition in the hospital, and officers, some of whom were also attacked, had arrested a 45-year-old man after stopping him by using a Taser stun gun.

The latest in a spate of UK antisemitic attacks has drawn demands for urgent action from Jewish community leaders in London and from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli president amid concerns about the safety of Britain’s 290,000 Jews.

The suspect, who is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, had a history of serious violence and mental health issues.

The U.K. can do a better job of protecting people. They can start by not letting radicals like the man in this clip run for office.

Jews are attacked everywhere in the U.K. Still, more Nazis move in. And for any Christians who don’t like Jews, we’re next.

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