The New Brits Aren’t Very Nice, & Yet They Are Still Allowed to Come

This is insane. An Islamist man stabbed two Jewish men and chased away two London police officers. Watching the officers run away was sad. They came back moments later and tasered the crazed radical. Is that the only weapon they had?

Police said the two victims, one in his 70s and one in his 30s, were both in a stable condition in the hospital, and officers, some of whom were also attacked, had arrested a 45-year-old man after stopping him by using a Taser stun gun.

The latest in a spate of UK antisemitic attacks has drawn demands for urgent action from Jewish community leaders in London and from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli president amid concerns about the safety of Britain’s 290,000 Jews.

The suspect, who is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, had a history of serious violence and mental health issues.

CRAZY FOOTAGE LONDON: The Islamist man who had just targeted and stabbed two visibly Jewish men (seriously wounded) near a synagogue chased away 2 London police officers, who initially ran back. Moments later, they used a Taser, causing the attacker to fall to the ground,… pic.twitter.com/dWS3ZHs24s — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 29, 2026

The U.K. can do a better job of protecting people. They can start by not letting radicals like the man in this clip run for office.

Convicted terrorist Shahid Butt, who is currently favored to win the race for Birmingham MP in the UK: “Don’t take Christians and Jews as your friends; non-believers cannot be trusted. Stick with the Muslims.” And then people wonder what the cause of stabbings are. pic.twitter.com/0hVBCUCpvJ — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 29, 2026

Jews are attacked everywhere in the U.K. Still, more Nazis move in. And for any Christians who don’t like Jews, we’re next.