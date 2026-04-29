A Most Chilling Selfie by the Would-Be Presidential Assassin

The DoJ released a selfie the would-be assassin Cole Allen took before launching on his campaign to kill President Trump and probably other Cabinet members. Along with the photo was a DOJ description of what he was wearing.

“At approximately 8:03 p.m., while back inside his hotel room, the defendant used his cellphone to take a photograph of himself in the mirror,” the filing stated, noting that he “appeared to be wearing a small leather bag consistent in appearance with the ammunition-filled bag later recovered from his person (item 1), a shoulder holster (item 2), a sheathed knife consistent in appearance with one of the knives later recovered from his person (item 3), and pliers and wire cutters consistent in appearance with those later recovered from his person (item 4).”

Allen was posing for a selfie in his hotel room at the Washington Hilton before firing off shots during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 25.

The image was submitted by the DOJ as a part of a petition to keep Allen, 31, locked up pending trial.