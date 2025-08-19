The New Western World, The Times They Are a-Changing

The Western World, under the direction of the Left, is changing drastically and quickly. It probably can’t be stopped, only delayed, but who knows. Let’s see what President Trump can do.

Oui Oui Paris

The new Frenchmen ordered the tourists taking pictures to stop filming and threw dead birds at them while threatening further violence.

You are an Islamophobe if you mention this new American in Michigan wants to bring the American empire down. This fellow is ashamed that they haven’t done enough to help the fall of America. He said the young people are willing to destroy America.

Islamists in Dearborn, Michigan, openly say they want to destroy America. “This American empire must fall. People are willing to fight and put their lives on the line to bring these Western empires down.” Why do they hate the countries they move to?! pic.twitter.com/K2IiY2Uvy7 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) August 15, 2025

Slews of Gazans came in. Anyone with a handicapped child was ushered in with their large contingent of family members. This was funded and orchestrated by The Holy Land Foundation, a convicted terrorist organization, via Heal Gaza.

What could go wrong? Secretary Rubio said he stopped it, but he didn’t deport the ones who came in yet.

He is, however, removing the student visas of 6,000 potentially dangerous students. Meanwhile, jihadist Mahmoud Khalil is out stirring the masses to protest while pretending he is a peacemaker.

More and more refugees from Gaza continue to arrive in America. Now in the Washington, DC area. Do Americans really support taking Gazan refugees?! pic.twitter.com/25E9y5I3X0 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) August 16, 2025

This is not Islamophobia, this is truth. pic.twitter.com/EZOorSSXxp — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) August 18, 2025

He seems nice:

Popular Islamist scholar with millions of followers, Zakir Naik, says that abusing girls who do not comply with Islamic dress code is allowed by Allah, and that if a girl is raped and murdered, it’s her own fault. This is another level of evil! pic.twitter.com/2abSLdsppi — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) August 18, 2025

We put this up yesterday. It deserves a rerun.

This is today’s Democrat party…. https://t.co/xk1OwocDre — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2025

Saddiq Khan, Mayor of London, is acting as an advisor to communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani who is running for New York City mayor.

Sadiq Khan: "Islam is peace, love and tolerance. Islam celebrates diversity because diversity is our strength!" https://t.co/R59va2FF2B pic.twitter.com/sMZBcXbfyX — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) August 19, 2025

I leave you with Jihad Chicago.