The New Western World, The Times They Are a-Changing

By
M Dowling
-
2
25

The Western World, under the direction of the Left, is changing drastically and quickly. It probably can’t be stopped, only delayed, but who knows. Let’s see what President Trump can do.

Oui Oui Paris

The new Frenchmen ordered the tourists taking pictures to stop filming and threw dead birds at them while threatening further violence.

You are an Islamophobe if you mention this new American in Michigan wants to bring the American empire down. This fellow is ashamed that they haven’t done enough to help the fall of America. He said the young people are willing to destroy America.

Slews of Gazans came in. Anyone with a handicapped child was ushered in with their large contingent of family members. This was funded and orchestrated by The Holy Land Foundation, a convicted terrorist organization, via Heal Gaza.

What could go wrong? Secretary Rubio said he stopped it, but he didn’t deport the ones who came in yet.

He is, however, removing the student visas of 6,000 potentially dangerous students. Meanwhile, jihadist Mahmoud Khalil is out stirring the masses to protest while pretending he is a peacemaker.

He seems nice:

We put this up yesterday. It deserves a rerun.

Saddiq Khan, Mayor of London, is acting as an advisor to communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani who is running for New York City mayor.

I leave you with Jihad Chicago.

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
24 seconds ago

Attacks on churches, vandalism, arson, theft , especially in Europe, happen more and more often, and almost of the criminals are Muslims, (a very small number are woke leftists) some even shout Allahu Akbar while doing it.

But hey ! diversity is our GREATEST strength ! right?

So let s import many more millions of those lovely people !

kat
kat
39 minutes ago

SO true. Sickeningly so. Obama’s single goal behind his Presidency was to spread Islam and Sharia law. He is possibly THE most dangerous and duplicitous person alive today. I know it will never happen, but I do believe he needs to be tried AND PUNISHED for treason.

