DC Crime Disappears During the Trump Clean Up Op

Seven days of the Trump administration was more effective than 30 years of Democrat rule. Don’t call Democrats liberals. We are no longer talking progressives, liberals, or Democrats., or even socialists. The Democrat Party has been taken over by communists and various other extreme radicals, the Red-Green Axis. Call them what they are.

We all know that homeless are mostly mentally ill or drug addicted, often both. They are a danger to others and they need the proper help. Letting them menace innocent people and poop in the streets is a bad idea. President Trump has taken the threat away and given them help where they are willing to take it.

If a criminal is a teen, it’s better he learn right away that there are repercussions or it will get worse and he or she won’t have a future.

It’s all just common sense.

Karen Bass thinks you’re a racist for rounding up black kids committing crimes.