The Only President in Modern US History Who Can’t Make Recess Appointments

President Trump still doesn’t have all his appointments approved two years into his term. At the same time, the president has been blocked from making recess appointments. It has never happened in modern U.S. history.

Ronald Reagan made 240, George H.W. Bush had 77, Bill Clinton had 139, George W. Bush won 171, Barack Obama had 32, and Donald Trump has zero.

Senator Thune will not end the filibuster. He blames an unwilling Senate. However, it makes him an ineffective leader, no matter how you look at it.

Many Republicans no longer have an appetite for the RINO Republicans who work with Democrats much of the time and too often on important matters. As soon as Democrats get into office, they will kill the filibuster. Republicans need to kill it and start codifying Trump’s agenda to save us from the hard left.

We have at least four Republican senators who are in the Senate to stop Trump: John Thune, Mitch McConnell, Thom Tillis, and Lisa Murkowski.