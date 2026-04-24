The Pagan Pastor: James Talarico, Candidate for the Senate

James Talarico is the most demonic ‘Christian’ pastor I have ever heard. Listen to this anti-Christian dribble.

James Talarico says God commands us to believe in six genders, support late-term abortion, and abuse children by "transitioning" them. He's completely and totally morally bankrupt. https://t.co/UXNzuQW4fT — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 23, 2026

Where does he get the idea that God commanded us to believe in six genders? Supporting the late-term abortion of babies means murdering fully developed babies brutally. Transitioning children who can’t make reasoned decisions is immoral. He’s so far from Christian that one must wonder if he isn’t trying to damage the religion.

He is opposed to Ten Commandments in schools. People can agree or not agree on this, but his presentation is self-serving, and always involves bastardizing Christianity. There aren’t two commandments, as Talarico’s father says; there are ten.