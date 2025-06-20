The PC Dodgers Lied Hysterically About ICE to 3M Followers

By
M Dowling
-
2
297

The somewhat hated LA Dodgers went into politically correct, virtue signaling mode when several CBP vehicles showed up in their parking lot “very briefly.” The Dodgers claimed it was ICE and they had to turn them away.  It had nothing to do with the Dodgers, and it wasn’t ICE. No one turned anyone away.

The Dodgers made fools of themselves and became hysterical. The baseballers said ICE tried to get into the stadium for an operation. They planned to protect their illegal aliens, even criminals.

They bragged about their eagerness to break the law and oppose the federal officers, and it didn’t even happen.

The Dodgers lied and the Commissioner should come out and apologize.  Communists like Mayor Karen Bass got on the bandwagon, and so did the reckless media.

Bill Melugin explained that no one was there to arrest stadium attendees. What actually happened was some CBP officers had just completed an operation nearby and were there briefly regrouping.

The loons decided to make a cause célèbre out of it.

Anyone who hates the Dodgers now has more reason to hate them. They lied for ticket sales no doubt.

Dodgers totally lied about denying entry to ICE since ICE wasn’t there. The media doesn’t check with ICE and goes with whatever will get them clicks. They are worthless if you want news and facts.

Here are more communist loons:


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Traitor Mike Pence
Traitor Mike Pence
2 hours ago

The dodgers should put their money where their mouth is and they all should start dating transwomen. I’m sick of this fake support just to pay tribute to the globalists. They need to start DATING transwomen. I mean, they’re real women, right? DATE THEM.

1
Reply
Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
3 hours ago

How about when they celebrated transgender night a few years ago? Even some of the players were upset. The Mets broadcast the gay flag on their big screen when someone was singing the National Anthem. The Phillies now sport the FEY flag on their logo on all social media for the month. Screw them all.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz