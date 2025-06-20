The PC Dodgers Lied Hysterically About ICE to 3M Followers

The somewhat hated LA Dodgers went into politically correct, virtue signaling mode when several CBP vehicles showed up in their parking lot “very briefly.” The Dodgers claimed it was ICE and they had to turn them away. It had nothing to do with the Dodgers, and it wasn’t ICE. No one turned anyone away.

The Dodgers made fools of themselves and became hysterical. The baseballers said ICE tried to get into the stadium for an operation. They planned to protect their illegal aliens, even criminals.

They bragged about their eagerness to break the law and oppose the federal officers, and it didn’t even happen.

This had nothing to do with the Dodgers. CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement. https://t.co/nsQ8LNaHbb — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 19, 2025

The Dodgers lied and the Commissioner should come out and apologize. Communists like Mayor Karen Bass got on the bandwagon, and so did the reckless media.

Bill Melugin explained that no one was there to arrest stadium attendees. What actually happened was some CBP officers had just completed an operation nearby and were there briefly regrouping.

The loons decided to make a cause célèbre out of it.

Anyone who hates the Dodgers now has more reason to hate them. They lied for ticket sales no doubt.

Bill Melugin tells the truth about what happened at dodger Stadium @BillMelugin_ pic.twitter.com/BSTDOXNfip — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) June 20, 2025

Dodgers totally lied about denying entry to ICE since ICE wasn’t there. The media doesn’t check with ICE and goes with whatever will get them clicks. They are worthless if you want news and facts.

ICE: Let’s set up near Dodgers Stadium Dodgers: We are denying you entry. ICE: Cool. That doesn’t affect us being near Dodgers Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MP8uZyvrsK — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 19, 2025

Here are more communist loons:

Los Angeles (June 19) — Open border and Mexican nationalist rioters gathered outside the @Dodgers stadium after the sports team spread viral lies that there was an attempted ICE raid inside the stadium. pic.twitter.com/ExWzp7yogk https://t.co/SxoRpc2VEQ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 20, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email