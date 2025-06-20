Political Flop Mike Pence Warns of a Republican Existential Crisis

Failed presidential candidate, Vice President Mike Pence issued America First supporters urgent advice. Pence warned in a new essay that the conservative movement is threatened by “populist fervor.” He claims America First is transforming into “the anti-woke movement.”

“An existential identity crisis now grips the American right,” Pence wrote in the essay. He co-authored the piece by a founder of the Heritage Foundation conservative think tank. “A political movement once united by a commitment to limited government, moral order, and a robust defense of American ideals now appears fractured, its purpose clouded by populist grievances and ideological drift.”

“The question for today’s conservatives is clear. Will we remain a party of enduring principles, or will we succumb to populism unmoored from conservative ideals?” Pence added.

Pence’s Gripes

Pence doesn’t like tariffs. He suggests anyone who opposes war with Iran and Russia is an isolationist. When it comes to wars, he’s second only to Lindsey Graham.

“Populist policies that seek to dismantle perceived enemies without regard for long-term consequences risk undermining the very order they claim to advocate,” he wrote. “Whether it be tariffs that alienate allies, regulatory overreach for the sake of punishing progressive firms, or isolationism that leaves the world’s despots unchecked, these approaches are the antithesis of … careful, measured conservatism.”

Opinion

Pence hit the existential career rocks a while back and doesn’t seem to know it. President Trump stands for so much, and is not simply anti-woke. Pence should pay attention.

Should we go on supporting the world in trade, and get into endless wars while our treasury goes bust?

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email