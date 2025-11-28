The President Plans to Pause Immigration of Those Who Will Damn Us

President Donald Trump said on November 27th that he would permanently pause migration from all third world countries. He will remove foreign nationals who are incapable of loving the United States. He said these steps were necessary to allow for the US systems full recovery.

Of course the problem is Congress. They don’t do anything, and won’t even pass the Save Act in the Senate.

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated that while the United States has made progress in technology, the country’s immigration policy has eroded those gains. It has affected the living conditions for citizens.

He didn’t offer details yet.

Democrats Brought In Hundreds of Thousands Like Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Earlier in the day, the president had announced the slaughter of one of the guardsman, US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20. She was shot multiple times by an Afghan national on the eve of Thanksgiving holiday.

Trump said he would “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries” and “denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility.” He added that he would terminate millions of admissions under his predecessor Joe Biden and “remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country.”

The US has admitted more than 190,000 Afghans since the 2021 fall of Kabul to the Taliban, mostly those who assisted US forces and their families during the war. Like the monster who killed National Guard member Sarah Berkstrom and grievously wounded National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe.

On Thursday, Joseph Edlow, the head of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, said in a social media post that his agency — under Trump’s orders — is conducting “a full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern.”

>If they live on our welfare refuse to work and watching our streets, waving enemy flags, they really need to go.

Democrats and RINOs love bringing the world’s worst immigrants into the country, and they oppose assimilation. Sadly, that’s a fact.

We don’t want people like this guy:

