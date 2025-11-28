The Seditious Six Were Going by a Script

The Seditious Six were using a script when they called for the military to rebel. It was passed around according to Sen. Ruben Gallego in a recent interview on CNN.

There was nothing impromptu. It’s another staged event. Nothing is real with Democrats. It didn’t come from their hearts.

Who wrote, planned, and organized it, and what did they promise the Seditionists? We need subpoenas to go out now! Bondi, are you on this?

It sounds like something New Politics came up with.

Interviewer: “Why were you not part of this video?” she asked smiling as he answered.

Gallego: “Yeah, actually, so I was part of the first video. The second video is, by the time the script got to me, and it was in the middle of a lot was going on, I just didn’t have time to actually record it. But I’m 100% alignment with them all together. This stuff happens. You just happen not to end up being a recording. There’s really no other 3-D chess to this.

Interviewer: “The logistics of human life, heh,” she said smiling away.

Interviewer: “Yep, all right, fair enough….” as she laughed, deliberately making light of a deadly serious episode.

BREAKING: Conservatives are calling for ALL communications to be subpoenaed, after Sen. Ruben Gallego reveals a SEDITIOUS “SCRIPT” went out for the infamous video calling for the troops to rebel against President Trump. “The script got to me…” pic.twitter.com/KizI3FWrmm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 24, 2025

There is not a pro-American bone in this vulgar man’s body. Check out his feed. He wants us overrun with foreigners, and he’s nasty.