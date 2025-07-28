The Problem with Windmills: They Are a “Con Job”

Windmills are considered crucial to move to an oil-gas-coal-free future, but President Trump says they have so many flaws that they end up being a scam, a con job. They are very expensive and create far more problems than they solve.

President Trump won’t support the building of windmills in the United States. The biggest problem is they are primarily made in China, making us dependent on China for our energy. Solar has the same problem.

Hahaha. Busted. Look at Ursula Von Der LIAR’s face when President Trump tells her that Windmills are a scam. “It’s a horrible thing…the whole thing is a Con Job…” pic.twitter.com/rYR7Uhd58Y — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) July 27, 2025

Windmills and wind farms can have several negative impacts, including environmental concerns, effects on wildlife, noise pollution, and potential health issues for nearby residents.

Killing Wildlife

Wind turbines pose a threat to birds, bats, and whales when they go offshore.

Estimates suggest that hundreds of thousands of birds die each year due to collisions with turbine blades. This has raised concerns about the impact on local bird populations and biodiversity. Federal regulators concluded that the golden eagle population cannot survive increased kills from human activity and also determined that wind turbines substantially increase eagle deaths.

In the US alone, the annual bird toll is estimated to be between 500,00 and 700,000. This doesn’t take into account the insect fatalities. It is estimated that a single wind turbine can kill up to 40 million insects annually. The impact on the insect and bird population of the region is bound to have a negative effect on the environment as well.

When large tracts of land are cleared for setting up a wind farm, the transformation of the landscape can adversely affect all wildlife in the region.

Destruction of habitat, fragmentation of habitat, disruption in migratory paths, and loss of feeding and breeding grounds can lead to a decline in their reproductive abilities and reduction in population.

Noise Pollution

The noise pollution and threat to sea birds are the realities of offshore wind farms. At the time of setting up the wind farm, the disturbance is devastating – habitat loss and frequent movement of ships and helicopters. During the operational phase also habitat loss is a concern, besides the barriers it creates for marine migration.

Wind turbines generate loud, extremely irritating whooshing noise, which can be a nuisance for people living nearby. The sound generated by large wind turbines can be heard up to a mile away. This is known to impact sleep patterns and at times mental health of people.

The Weather

Windmills affect the weather. As the blades of the turbines turn to generate electricity, it also has inadvertent consequences. It creates a disturbance in the air that can have far-reaching effects on the environment. The turbulence created by wind turbines is known to warm up the surface temperature at night and cool it down during the day. The warming can raise the temperature by up to 2.7℉ and cool it down by up to 0.7℉.

Aesthetics

The presence of wind turbines can alter the landscape, leading to aesthetic concerns among local communities. Some people find wind farms visually unappealing, which can affect property values and local tourism.

Large-scale wind farms are often seen as signs of progress. However, these farms rob the land of its natural greenery and beauty. Though the land can be used for cultivation, the forests destroyed for setting up the wind farm are lost forever.

Health Problems

Some residents living near wind farms report health issues attributed to the noise and infrasound produced by turbines. Symptoms include headaches, sleep disturbances, anxiety, and irritability.

Rare But Concerning Industrial Mishaps

Though rare, industrial wind turbines can catch fire. Being located in remote locations, it may go unnoticed for a long time, creating air pollution. There have been instances of lubricants in wind turbines leaking and polluting the land.

Disposal

Disposal is a problem. The blades, made of a tough but pliable mix of resin and fiberglass, are of no value after they reach the end of their lifespan.

Decommissioned blades are notoriously difficult and expensive to transport. They can be anywhere from 100 to 300 feet long and need to be cut up onsite before getting trucked away on specialized equipment — which costs money — to the landfill.

There is only one landfill in the country big enough to take them.

There have been protests in various regions against wind farms, with communities expressing concerns about health impacts, property values, and the encroachment of wind farms on their land.