OMB on NIH: “an entire institute that does nothing more than DEI research”

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director Russ Vought told CNN on Sunday that NIH “does nothing more than DEI research.”

“We’re going through the same programmatic review of the NIH that we did on education funding,” Director Vought said. “So NIH is a program that if they were a company that went through the last pandemic, their stock market, their stock prices would be in shambles. I mean, they fundamentally mismanaged and in some respects caused the pandemic by their own research, gain of function research. Put that aside for a second. Now you have waste, fraud and abuse of funding, injecting dogs with cocaine and studying the impacts of it, giving money to Harvard to study lizards being blown off of branches by leaf blowers. Every step of the way, you have fundamental DEI across the board.

“You literally have an entire institute that does nothing more than DEI research at NIH.”

OMB is fully funding important research and they will do what they can to make sure it isn’t weaponized and wasteful.

