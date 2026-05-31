The Reason Democrats Brought in Millions of Unvetted Foreigners

Stephen Miller believes the reason Democrats are bringing all these foreigners into the country is more than just for votes. It is to overturn the Republic.

“What we’ve found since President Trump took office is that Democrats have set up a system to funnel hundreds of billions — ultimately trillions — of dollars to migrants in our country, effectively with the sole intent of overthrowing the Constitutional Republic of the United States.”

This is a logical explanation for the millions of people brought into this country and for the bountiful benefits taxpayers provide for them. The excuse is that we need more immigrants because the population is declining. However, that does not explain why they bring them in without vetting.

Why do Democrats support Antifa and Black Lives Matter and back radical leftists for office? Why did Kamala Harris and Biden staff collect funds to bail out Antifa and BLM terrorists? And why do they allow criminals and cartels to run loose in the United States?

The media knows what we are dealing with. But they fail to mention that BLM and Antifa, by their own admission, are anarcho-communists looking to overturn the government. They support Islamist communists like Zohran Mamdani. When our law enforcement is unfairly attacked, they side with the attackers.

Do you think Stephen Miller is correct?

If the mainstream media were HONEST – this would be the top story everywhere in America. Here’s Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor: “What we’ve found since President Trump took office is that Democrats have set up a… pic.twitter.com/l1yvcoBzi7 — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) May 30, 2026

Look at the money behind this. It seems the Marxist-Leninists are funding this to advance their broader vision.