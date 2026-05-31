The New French Citizens Are Burning Paris

More than 400 people were arrested across France after celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory over Arsenal erupted into violence, leaving several police officers injured and causing damage to property in Paris and other cities.

Thousands of supporters took to the streets after PSG secured the European title, gathering along the Champs-Élysées and around the Parc des Princes stadium. Fights broke out as is common with these soccer matches.

As reported by the BBC on Sunday, French authorities said 416 people were arrested nationwide, including 280 in Paris. Seven police officers were injured during the unrest, while several vehicles, businesses, and public facilities were damaged.

If you wanted to overturn the West, wouldn’t you bring millions of these people in?

Stephen Miller said the administration has found that the illegal aliens were brought into the country to overturn the Republic. It doesn’t seem limited to the Republic. It’s the radical movement we see ruining the entire West. Call it globalism, communism, or the Red-Green Alliance; it’s destroying the West.

“What we’ve found since President Trump took office is that Democrats have set up a system to funnel hundreds of billions — ultimately trillions — of dollars to migrants in our country,” Stephen Miller said, “effectively with the sole intent of overthrowing the Constitutional Republic of the United States.”

These foreigners certainly are more than capable of destroying the West. Watch them brag about taking Paris.

Shocking video out of Paris shows North African migrants setting the city on fire as they openly mock French leaders for being unable to stop their invasion of the city. “We took over Paris faster than the Germans did in the 1940s.” They are openly waging war on Europe. pic.twitter.com/zuwLlzyDWu — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) May 31, 2026