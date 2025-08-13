The Rent-a-Mob Business Is Booming Thanks to Democrats

We haven’t seen the end or the worst of the pop up Democrat mobs. The participants are paid or just lunatics whose sole objective is to create chaos and violence. Democrats are helping to create this lucrative mob industry. It is commonly known as rent-a-crowd. Who said Democrats can’t create jobs?

The rent-a-mob industry addresses this Democrat need to sow discontent and hate.

One CEO of one such human crowd supply company told Fox News Digital that there has been a huge increase in inquiries for bodies in the nation’s capital.

“Right now, D.C. inquiries are up roughly 400 percent compared to the same period in 2024,” Crowds on Demand CEO Adam Swart told the outlet, referring to May to July 2024.

He said that the company always experiences a surge in demand for its services in what he called “high-stakes political moments.”

“A large share are focused on opposing Trump’s policies in Washington and raising alarms about government overreach,” Swart explained. “We’re weighing those offers carefully – because while there’s truth in saying D.C.’s local government has been an abject failure in keeping citizens safe, there’s also a real danger in putting too much power in federal hands. That balance of power matters.”

Basically, Democrats will fight for criminal illegal aliens and all criminals. Currently, they want the crime to remain on the streets of D.C. How else can you explain it?

Swart shockingly said the “vast majority” of people who turn out at Washington, D.C. political or advocacy events are being paid.

“Most people don’t know this, but many protesters are literally on the payroll – Capitol Hill staffers from both parties are often expected to show up at rallies and protests on their own time,” he said. “So yes, most attendees are being paid or are there because it’s part of their job. That doesn’t mean they don’t support the cause – but it does mean these crowds aren’t as ‘organic’ as they appear on TV,” Swart told Fox News Digital.

He agreed that the media coverage is misleading with outlets like CNN.

Their website covers all that Democrats need and want. They provide PR stunts, mobs, flash-mobs, passionate demonstrations. They even do letter writing and phone-banking.

“Are you looking to create a buzz anywhere in the United States? At Crowds on Demand, we provide our clients with impactful advocacy campaigns and events. We are best known for organizing passionate demonstrations, rallies, flash-mobs, corporate PR events, and light-hearted events such as paparazzi, brand ambassadors, and PR stunts,” Crowds on Demand states on its website.

If you need to create an instant advocacy group, they can do that too.

We also have virtual capabilities including letter-writing, social proof, and phone-banking campaigns. We can create turn-key advocacy groups complete with qualified passionate leaders to staff them all on relatively short notice.

For Democrats, all the world is a stage. The phoniest, most hypocritical of people head for the Democrat Party.

This is toxic for democracy. Democrats are a threat to democracy.