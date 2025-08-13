LA Mayor Bass Colludes with Mexico, Gangs, Antifa to Stop ICE

Los Angeles [Communist] Democrat Mayor Karen Bass is openly calling for mayhem. She is telling the radicals in LA, part of her Rapid Response Network to let everyone know when ICE is around.

The network includes gangs, antifa, illegal aliens, and any terrorists here and there.

She needs to be arrested. In LA, the criminals and the leadership are one and the same.

Watch:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass brags about impeding federal law enforcement by promoting a “rapid response network” that alerts illegals of ICE. pic.twitter.com/X8wGjEDcYC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 12, 2025

The Rapid Response Network She Appears to Direct

In June, Bass told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that her city, meaning her people, have a “rapid response network” to respond to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests in the area.

In other words, she is condoning antifa and other radicals interfering with arrests.

“When they were doing the random snatching or kidnappings of people off of our streets, when people gathered, they backed away on many occasions,” Bass said. “And so in Los Angeles, we have a rapid response network where everybody is alerted. If you see masked men getting out of unmarked cars, let everybody in the area know.”

She repeated it on CNN.

JUST IN: LA Mayor Karen Bass says the people of LA have a “rapid response network” to protest and disrupt on demand. The mayor appeared glum on CNN as she tried blaming Trump for her riots. “I will tell you that it is peaceful now, but we do not know where and when the next… pic.twitter.com/XLs3N95CPY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 9, 2025

Meeting with a Foreign Power to Collude Against ICE

Karen Bass’s actions are not surprising. She is a former Castro Cuban operative trained in terror tactics. And she is now openly collaborating with the Mexican government to sabotage ICE’s enforcement efforts.

A day after federal agents and National Guard troops descended on MacArthur Park on Monday, July 7, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass met with Mexico’s top diplomat to address growing concerns over immigration enforcement operations. She’s in collusion with a foreign nation to stop US law enforcement.

The mayor’s meeting with Ambassador Carlos González Gutiérrez, Consul General of Mexico in Los Angeles, came after ICE began raids where illegal alien gang members were working or hiding. In a statement, Bass said the city remains committed to “protecting the rights and dignity of all Angelenos.”

It isn’t surprising that Mexico’s President is currently coming out against arrests and deportations of illegal alien criminals.

Bass is a communist colluding with a foreign communist government making money off gang activity and illegal alien labor in the US.

The Foreign Terrorist?

She also has foreign terrorist potential.

Remember this thread, where it was pointed out that LA Mayor Karen Bass was a Castro operative? Well, we may have to upgrade Karen Bass to actual foreign terrorist. Reminder: this is the woman who was Vice Chair of NED. Credit to @lamps_apple for finding this. https://t.co/FvDVKH5hIz pic.twitter.com/swbzj1m8xO — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 10, 2025

She is destroying Los Angeles. Can’t people see that?