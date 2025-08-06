Russian Talks with Trump’s Envoy Were “Successful,” Meeting Next Week

Russia described talks with Trump envoy Steven Witkoff today as “constructive.” According to the New York Times, Presidents Trump, Putin, and Zelensky will meet. A full ceasefire is on the table.

Trump recently decided to park nuclear submarines near Russia after Dmitry Medvedev suggested that sanctions would be treated as an act of war. That might have moved things along.

The proposed sanctions include 100% tariffs and secondary sanctions aimed at nations trading with Russia, particularly in the oil sector. President Trump leveled a 50% tariff on India for buying Russian oil as Witkoff arrived. He also shortened the deadline for peace to the end of the week. So, there’s that.

Witkoff arrived yesterday. Russia was very positive about the meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said, days before the White House’s deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or potentially face severe economic penalties that could also hit countries buying its oil.

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff lasted about three hours. Neither side gave an immediate readout of the talks.

Earlier, Witkoff took an early morning stroll through Zaryadye Park, a stone’s throw from the Kremlin, with Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s envoy for investment and economic cooperation, footage aired by TASS showed. Dmitriev said later on social platform X that “dialogue will prevail.” …

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said about talks with Witkoff, “We consider (the talks) important, substantive and very useful.”

As Witkoff toured the Kremlin, Trump imposed the 50% sanctions on Russia’s key trading partner, India.

And Russia greeted Witkoff’s arrival with yet another massive aerial attack on Ukrainian civilian areas.

Putin met with Wikoff for three hours.

Witkoff said they can find common ground through diplomacy. Trump noted on TruthSocial that Witkoff made great progress, and Kremlin official Kirill Dimitriev said it was a “successful” meeting.