TX AG to Probe Beto’s Group in the Case of the Runaway Dems

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into Beto O’Rourke’s radical group Powered by People for funding the Runaway Democrats.

Paxton is investigating potential unlawful activity, including, but not limited to operating an illegal financial influence scheme to bribe runaway Democrats who fled Texas to break quorum.

”Any Democrat coward breaking the law by taking a Beto bribe will be held accountable,” “said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas cannot be bought. I look forward to thoroughly reviewing all of the documents and communications obtained throughout this investigation. These jet-setting runaways have already lost public trust by abandoning our state, and Texans deserve to know if they received illegal bribes to do it.”

Powered by people is one of the top groups that bankrolled the flight of the Democrats. Ken Paxton said they have violated bribery laws and may have violated other Texas laws, including those governing campaign or officeholder contributions and expenditures, coercion of a public servant, and abuse of office.

He plans to take aggressive, legal action.

Breanna Morello has also reported that the Soros-funded Texas Majority PAC has been collaborating with national fundraising groups to raise more funds for this last minute strategy to delay the vote.

PBP is also actively seeking donations through its website.