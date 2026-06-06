The San Antonio Spurs National Anthem Controversy

The San Antonio Spurs were accused of being disrespectful during the national anthem before Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals. The controversy arose after some players, including Victor Wembanyama, stood quietly with their arms crossed or at their sides. Many held their heads down.

Victor is a critic of ICE and a critic of Israel in the Gaza war.

Before tipping off with the New York Knicks on Friday in San Antonio, Wembanyama was seen praying during The Star-Spangled Banner as his teammates placed their hands over their hearts or at their sides. Two nights earlier, Wembanyama’s arms were folded across his 7 ft 5 in frame as the song was performed before the series opener.

Trump was asked about Wembanyama’s Game 1 posture by Fox News‘ conservative sports website, Outkick, while aboard Air Force One on Friday.

‘I did not see that,’ Trump said hours before Game 2 tipped off. ‘Is that what he did? What did he mean by that?’

No one knows what he meant, and he hasn’t said.

The San Antonio Spurs supporters claim this is just a Maga thing. The left demeans Maga at every opportunity.

Stephen A. Smith publicly called the accusations “patently false,” noting that many people bow their heads with hands in front or behind their backs as a sign of respect. He argued that the Spurs’ stance was not disrespectful and that the gesture is not mandatory. He emphasized that turning a quiet posture into a political judgment was “utterly ridiculous.”

Hand over heart isn’t required; that’s true.

You decide. A subtle message? Or it is the media ginning up another nothing burger.

Go Knicks? I don’t care. I stopped watching them. The WNBA is worse.