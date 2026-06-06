Democrats Great Arguments to Vote for Graham Platner

Democrats have begun to go to bat for Graham Platner, and if these are convincing arguments, you must let us know.

The arguments

James Carville does make some unusual arguments here about why people in Maine should vote for Graham Platner, the fake oysterman. Carville expresses his views in his usual eloquent manner.

Platner, a Nazi turned communist, is a “f** up guy” but not as “F*** up” as the people in Washington, says Carville.

Carville is really worried about “losing it all,” so he wants people in Maine to vote for a Nazi turned communist.

He said Platner’s “got issues.” “Good.” That’s because of “stupid wars” and “stupid Collins.”

“Maybe he’s the right guy at the right time,” Carville added.

With a reference like that, who wouldn’t vote for Platner?

Wow. Great arguments from a brilliant strategist. If Carville could just predict Platner will win this, that will guarantee his defeat. pic.twitter.com/PFrJG2pXzT — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 5, 2026

Democrats are creating candidates for us now out of whole cloth. They want Platner even if he is a Nazi turned communist, misogynist, liar, sext-cheating (last year), rural-people-hating, war-hero-hating, potty-masturbating PR creation who isn’t an oysterman.

Maine Wire reporter, Steve Robinson on Graham Platner: “He’s proven himself to be a pathological liar…The oyster business, totally fake…Look at the date that his website for his fake oyster business was created, it was created after Graham for Maine, his Senate website.” pic.twitter.com/qgcfExM1CI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2026

And, here you have it?

Tapper: What would you say to a Republican who says if a Republican combat veteran had a Nazi tattoo, you wouldn’t be so forgiving? Carville: It’s true. I would say you’re exactly right. About sums it all up. pic.twitter.com/BgoWnjtWlc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 5, 2026

Ro Khanna: We made vets into domestic abusers, so vote Platner!

Ro Khanna is campaigning for Platner, and he has brought manipulation and relativism to a new, hideous level. Khanna claims Democrats respect the dignity of women, and the audience applauds.

How so? They are putting men in our bathrooms and trying to wipe us out of existence, along with mothers and fathers.

He said Platner rejects misogyny. Platner’s sorry; he didn’t mean it, and he took accountability for it. We broke him by sending him to war. Democrats voted for the wars.

This is just so crazy. They want to send this maniac to the U.S. Senate.

“Vets are just Nazi domestic abusers…” What a take. What a freaking take. https://t.co/ZvzRik12NK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 6, 2026

Vote for him because he’s an oysterman, or not.

He allegedly digs up oysters with a friend and brings them to his mom’s restaurant. By the way, oystermen aren’t a thing in Maine.

Graham Platner today falsely claimed to “make a living on the sea.” That’s not true. He lives almost entirely off his VA disability payments and he bought his house with $200,000 from his dad, as we’ve reported @FreeBeacon https://t.co/zD7DfJE2Vl pic.twitter.com/v76JLON2hz — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 6, 2026

This is perfectly normal. It’s not like it’s in a gay way. Vote Platner!

Platner campaign admitting he said he would rape men, but “not in a gay way.” pic.twitter.com/xd1ZdsgvxY — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) June 4, 2026

Believe all women, but, hello, not the ones who have the goods on Platner.

It’s sickening to watch Democrats who screamed “Believe All Women” and lionized Christine Blasey Ford — despite zero corroboration — now dismiss allegations against Graham Platner simply because she’s a Republican . Ford got the Time cover, CBS, The View. A conservative woman… pic.twitter.com/V7rKesmcOD — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) June 6, 2026

CNN is trying to dispute Fetterman’s comments, saying he’s just making assumptions. There’s not much assuming.