Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Democrats Great Arguments to Vote for Graham Platner

Democrats Great Arguments to Vote for Graham Platner

By
M Dowling
-
0
53

Democrats have begun to go to bat for Graham Platner, and if these are convincing arguments, you must let us know.

The arguments

James Carville does make some unusual arguments here about why people in Maine should vote for Graham Platner, the fake oysterman. Carville expresses his views in his usual eloquent manner.

Platner, a Nazi turned communist, is a “f** up guy” but not as “F*** up” as the people in Washington, says Carville.

Carville is really worried about “losing it all,” so he wants people in Maine to vote for a Nazi turned communist.

He said Platner’s “got issues.” “Good.” That’s because of “stupid wars” and “stupid Collins.”

“Maybe he’s the right guy at the right time,” Carville added.

With a reference like that, who wouldn’t vote for Platner?

Democrats are creating candidates for us now out of whole cloth. They want Platner even if he is a Nazi turned communist, misogynist, liar, sext-cheating (last year), rural-people-hating, war-hero-hating, potty-masturbating PR creation who isn’t an oysterman.

And, here you have it?

Ro Khanna: We made vets into domestic abusers, so vote Platner!

Ro Khanna is campaigning for Platner, and he has brought manipulation and relativism to a new, hideous level. Khanna claims Democrats respect the dignity of women, and the audience applauds.

How so? They are putting men in our bathrooms and trying to wipe us out of existence, along with mothers and fathers.

He said Platner rejects misogyny. Platner’s sorry; he didn’t mean it, and he took accountability for it. We broke him by sending him to war. Democrats voted for the wars.

This is just so crazy. They want to send this maniac to the U.S. Senate.

Vote for him because he’s an oysterman, or not.

He allegedly digs up oysters with a friend and brings them to his mom’s restaurant. By the way, oystermen aren’t a thing in Maine.

This is perfectly normal. It’s not like it’s in a gay way. Vote Platner!

Believe all women, but, hello, not the ones who have the goods on Platner.

CNN is trying to dispute Fetterman’s comments, saying he’s just making assumptions. There’s not much assuming.

Previous articleThe San Antonio Spurs National Anthem Controversy
Next articleCalifornia’s Mail-In Voters Only Vote Democrat, Almost to a Person
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.