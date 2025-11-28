The Seditious Six Video’s Possible Ties to a Communist Front Group

The seditious six video urging military personnel to mutiny came from a script according to Ruben Gallego, a Democrat senator of the far left. But there’s more to this. The National Lawyers Guild (NLG), which is a communist front organization, issued a document about refusing illegal orders on November 11. A week later, on the 18th, the seditious video came out.

What NGO made the transfer of this to video?

NLG has now partnered with Win Without War to advertise seditious–adjacent behavior on billboards. Win Without War has multiple congressional liaisons on their “About page.”

You should know that the National Lawyers Guild has also been a supporter of Antifa, a terrorist anarcho-communist organization. During the Russian Revolution, anarchists and communists fought side-by-side. When the communists won, they killed the anarchists.

Read on, but it looks like a concerted effort by communists and their anarchist allies to infiltrate and divide the US military.

While the attorney general arrests a few purple-haired mental patients, the big guys are on the loose and working at top speed. I think she is in over her head and is surrounded by corrupt people. I hope I am wrong.

The Secular Moral Relativist: The Humanist Author

The man who appears to have written the memo for the November 11th Military Law Task Force seems to be James M. Branham. He is an attorney who works on military law. Additionally, he is a a part-time writer of Humanistic Judaism magazine. He also writes for On Watch, the Jewish Almanac, Humanistic Torah, and his personal blog.

He’s an interfaith minister and he is also a peace and social justice warrior. His work is done,mostly through the Military Law Task Force of the National Lawyers Guild, and the Oklahoma Objector community. In other words, he’s a communist who seeks to infiltrate and damage our military.

You should be very deeply concerned about this.

This appears to be the guy who wrote that memo for 11-Nov Military Law Task Force. pic.twitter.com/EQjM3xt0V1 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 26, 2025

Win Without War is left of center and claims the seditious video was just a reminder for soldiers to object ot illegal orders (and unethical orders.) They are funded by radical organizations: Soros’s Open Society, Rockefeller Foundation, Ford Foundation, and Carnegie Institute. Especially favored by the Radical left Ford Foundation.

The Military Resistance Support Network is also closely aligned.

And the GI Rights hotline…