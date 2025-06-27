The Senate and the Parliamentarian Are Out of Control

The partisan Senate Parliamentarian continues to gut the Big, Beautiful Bill. The unelected bureaucrat has decided the language to remove NFA taxes and registration requirements have failed the Byrd Rule! Ms. MacDonough has weaponized the Byrd rule.

Gun Owners of America is reviewing all options with our Congressional allies and will keep our members aware of the ongoing situation.

The Parliamentarian has powers the Senate gives her based on precedent only. She is a partisan who was appointed by Democrat hack Harry Reid. She also advised Al Gore.

The National Firearms Act (NFA) imposes taxes and registration on items like suppressors and short-barreled rifles. The Senate Parliamentarian ruled that a proposal to remove these taxes and requirements violates the Byrd Rule, which limits budget bills to fiscal changes only. This means the proposal can’t pass with a simple majority in the current bill and needs 60 votes separately. Gun rights advocates argue it’s a tax issue, but the ruling sees it as policy, not budget-related. The provision likely won’t pass now, but future standalone bills are possible.

The Senate is out of control. Thune won’t fire her and is allowing the War Powers Resolution. He is Mitch’s apparatchik so it’s no surprise.

The Senate is out of control!! How is Thune allowing this War Powers Resolution, a referendum against President Trump, tonight at 6 pm??? And Thune is allowing the Senate Parliamentarian (appointed by Harry Reid) to strip out all the MAGA provisions in the bill!! The… pic.twitter.com/3tQtCL4BOh — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) June 27, 2025

