Trump Wins on National Injunctions in Birthright Case

The Supreme Court partially allowed President Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order on June 27 in a decision that said universal injunctions likely exceed courts’ authority.

The court limited the ability of federal judges to temporarily pause President Trump’s executive orders. But they made no ruling on the constitutionality of his move to end birthright citizenship, and stopped his order from taking effect for 30 days.

The 6–3 decision didn’t offer a final ruling on the constitutionality of Trump’s attempt to limit birthright citizenship but instead focused on whether three nationwide injunctions blocking the policy could stand.

“The Court grants the Government’s applications for a partial stay of the injunctions entered below, but only to the extent that the injunctions are broader than necessary to provide complete relief to each plaintiff with standing to sue,” it said.

The essence of the court’s holding today is that Congress, in creating the lower federal courts in the Judiciary Act of 1789, did not give district court judges the power to to issue nationwide or universal injunctions that prohibit the enforcement of a (likely illegal) government policy against anyone. Rather district court judges may only grant relief to specific plaintiffs. But in a concurring opinion, Justice Kavanaugh notes that broader orders will still be permissible when there is a class action lawsuit, or if a plaintiff is asking a judge to set aside a new agency rule under the Administrative Procedures Act.

From the bench, Justice Sotomayor calls the decision “a travesty for the rule of law.”

In a separate dissent for herself alone, Justice Jackson says she agrees with Justice Sotomayor but wants to emphasize that the majority’s decision permits the executive branch to violate the Constitution with respect to anyone who has not yet sued, and thus is ”an existential threat to the rule of law.” She says the technical arguments about what judicial authority in the 18th Century are a “smokescreen” to give the president “the go-ahead to sometimes wield the kind of unchecked, arbitrary power the Founders crafted our Constitution to eradicate.”

