The Shooter Identified as Cole Thomas Allen

Cole Thomas Allen, 31, is the alleged shooter. He is a teacher.
Allen shot at a Secret Service agent, but he was protected by his vest, and will be okay.
Cole Tomas (T.) Allen alleged shooting suspect registered as No Party Preference according to @rpyers
Other sources say he donated to Kamala. Was also Teacher of the Month in Los Angeles county. https://t.co/q40f29TDBT pic.twitter.com/BY7QNI092t
— Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) April 26, 2026
This is the shooter at the White House Correspondents Dinner tonight.
He is 31 year old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California.
He is in custody. pic.twitter.com/D0hBQQL7Dh
— Real Defender (@real_defender) April 26, 2026