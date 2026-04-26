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The Shooter Identified as Cole Thomas Allen

By
M Dowling
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0
12120

Cole Thomas Allen, 31, is the alleged shooter. He is a teacher.

Allen shot at a Secret Service agent, but he was protected by his vest, and will be okay.

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