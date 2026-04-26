The Left Is Trying to Kill the President, Some Right-Wingers Pinch-Hit

The Democrat owner of this brewing company wants to give out free beer when they kill President Trump. He is disappointed that Trump is still alive today, as are many Democrats rampaging through X. This brewery owner, Kirk Bangstad, is a Wisconsin politician known for his vile political comments.

HOLY CR*P 🚨 This brewery called Minocqua Brewing Company in Wisconsin upset that Donald Trump didn’t get assassinated tonight is owned by Kirk Bangstad Kirk Bangstad is a Democrat who ran for Wisconsin State Assembly He founded a Democrat Super PAC that raised millions to… pic.twitter.com/WFAZ2pZtkB — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 26, 2026

No president in U.S. history has ever been targeted for assassination three times. This is the result of a corrupt party and a corrupt media, driven by the far left.

People on the far left or those just filled with hate have tried to kill President Trump three times, and the media drops the issue as soon as they can. If the problem were reversed, it would be quite different. As we know, they rail if President Trump returns verbal fire at one of theirs, claiming he’s putting their lives in danger. If one of theirs is shot, as in the case of Gabby Giffords, they falsely claim the person was a right-winger. In the Giffords case, the killer was insane, and his favorite book was The Communist Manifesto.

The Pinch Hitters

The so-called former right-wingers now tearing President Trump apart could never have been right-wing. Will we find out they are paid off? One never knows. But what we do know is that while leftists are trying to kill and destroy people on our side and our president, they are running cover for them with their daily hit pieces and interviews. They are a disgrace. Disagreeing is one thing, of course, disagreeing is appropriate, but a few are out for the kill, and you know who I mean.

The far left doesn’t want to only kill President Trump. These same people want us all dead. The left is historically violent. They have tried to pin that label on the right, including inventing a white supremacist threat that never existed, using the SPLC.

Now, WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE and with proof to the contrary, the left is posting all over social media that the shooting was staged so President Trump could get his ballroom. The people spreading this utter nonsense are people who will believe anything they want to hear.

This will be our undoing if Republicans don’t help us fight. It is beyond reason. Fight for the children and their children to have a free country. If Democrats win their permanent electoral majority, this is what we will deal with permanently. Call your representatives. Tell them what you want. Perhaps it is the SAVE Act or killing the filibuster and blue slip. This could be our last chance.